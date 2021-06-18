Advertisement

Wisconsin buildings will light up purple for alzheimer's awareness

(KCRG)
By Hailey Koller
Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Buildings across Wisconsin will be honoring Alzheimer’s and dementia awareness on Sunday by lighting up with the Alzheimer’s Association’s signature color.

Sunday, June 20 celebrates national Alzheimer Awareness Day, which is also the summer solstice and one day a year with the most sunlight. The Alzheimer’s Association says this day shines a light on the darkness of the disease and recognizes the long journey families have.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the nation, with more than 120,000 Wisconsinites living with the disease.

There are many buildings participating in the honoring event including the General Mitchell International Airport MKE sign, the Madison Overture Center for the Arts, and La Crosse’s Copeland Park. Everyone is encouraged to light up their own homes and buildings to show their support.

