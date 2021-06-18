Advertisement

Wisconsin can’t seem to spell the word “quarantine”

Misspelled Words Map
Misspelled Words Map(AT&T Experts)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After more than a year of lived experience, Wisconsinites still struggled to spell the word “quarantine.”

AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 and found that “quarantine” was a common puzzler across the Badger State.

Luckily, we’re not alone. “Quarantine” was a problem word for 11 other states, including Minnesota and Indiana, making it the most searched misspelled word.

The most common misspelling of the word? “Corn teen,” according to AT&T.

Other popular searches were “favorite,” most commonly misspelled as “favourite” and “Caronavirus” instead of “coronavirus.”

Some states represented ever-tricky words like “exercise” and “which,” while Florida stood alone with “pharaoh” as their spelling-stumper.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Man who stabbed Asian American charged with attempted murder
John Stofflet kayaks along the Baraboo River near Haskins park in Baraboo.
Exploring Wisconsin: Baraboo River’s a unique spot for kayaking & canoeing
Free summer meals for children offered throughout Madison
Two teens allegedly connected to multiple Lafayette Co. robberies
Law enforcement, construction crews, and county officials are asking motorists to drive safe...
‘Safe Driving, Saves Lives’: Agencies ask drivers to take caution in construction zones