Wisconsin marks Juneteenth with ceremony and flag raising

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has gotten a jump on its Juneteenth celebrations by raising a commemorative flag over the state Capitol and holding a ceremony organized by Black lawmakers and attended by Gov. Tony Evers and others.

Lawmakers and community leaders mark Juneteenth at the Wisconsin state capitol, on June 18, 2021. (WMTV/Curt Lenz)

Evers, a Democrat, last year ordered the raising of the Juneteenth flag for the first time in the state’s history.

“Wisconsin faces some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites,” Evers said. “That’s why as we’re bouncing back from this pandemic, we’re working to make sure we’re putting equity front and center in our recovery efforts.”

Although the holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S. is technically Saturday, the flag was raised a day early and will fly until Monday.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore was one of the speakers at the ceremony.

“I’m so glad to see such a diverse group, because this is not just a Black holiday,” Moore said. “This is a bookend to July 4, so that all Americans can understand what it means to truly be free.”

The Juneteenth flag flies over the Wisconsin state capitol, on June 18, 2021. (WMTV/Curt Lenz)

The Juneteenth flag will temporarily replace the Pride flag this weekend, but will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly outside the building. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin flag will fly on the east wing flagpole above the Juneteenth flag and the POW-MIA flag will continue to fly on the north wing flagpole as it normally does.

The Juneteenth flag flies over the Wisconsin state capitol, on June 18, 2021. (WMTV/Curt Lenz)

President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation establishing Juneteenth, or June 19, as a federal holiday.

