Wisconsin residents 55-64 reach new COVID-19 vaccine milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two-thirds of Wisconsin residents ages 55-64 have received at least one COVID-19 shot Friday, the Department of Health Services reports.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates exactly 66.6% have received at least one shot, while 61.7% have completed their vaccine series. This makes that age group the second highest in terms of getting shots into arms, behind the 65 and older group.

More than 84% of the 65+ group has received at least one vaccine and more than 80% have completed their vaccine series.

The state also surpassed 5.3 million vaccines being administered to residents Friday, with 49,580 being administered so far this week.

Other groups to note:

45.1% of residents in the state have completed their vaccine series and 49.5% of residents have received at least one dose.

The 12-15 age group in Dane County is less than one percent point away from passing the 18-24 group for first doses.

Seven in 10 women in Dane County have received at least one vaccine.

Seven-day average falls below 85

The seven-day average in the state has fallen to 83 COVID-19 cases Friday, DHS notes, as 113 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

More than 612,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin Friday, health officials added.

