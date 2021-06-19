Advertisement

10 current, former UW Badgers compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials

By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten current or former University of Wisconsin- Madison athletes from the men’s and women’s track and field teams are competing for their spot on Team USA at the U.S. Olympic Trials, according to Wisconsin Athletics.

The trials started Friday at Hayward Field In Eugene, Oregon.

Current athletes Destiny Huven, Alissa Niggemann, Josie Schaefer and Bianca Stubler are competing in 100-meter hurdles, steeplechase, shot put and discus and 400-meter hurdles, respectively.

UW Athletics notes former Badgers competing include 2016 Olympians Kelsey Card in the discus and Zach Ziemek in the decathlon, as well as Gwen Jorgensen in the 5000 and 10,000 meters and Brenna Detra in the 800 meters. Jorgensen won the gold medal in triathlon in 2016.

Amy Davis and Alicia Monson are also both competing in the 10,000-meter event.

The top three finishers in each event will compete in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 23-Aug. 8, given they meet Olympic qualifying standards.

The trials will air on NBC and NBCSN over eight nights, concluding on June 27.

