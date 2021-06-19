Advertisement

Bandit responsible for vehicle break-ins is a black bear

(Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORTON, N.H. (AP) - Surveillance video has helped police get to the bottom to a series of vehicle break-ins in Thornton, New Hampshire.

Home security footage captured a black bear opening the door of a vehicle parked in a driveway and then crawling inside.

Police believe the bear was rummaging for food and that the bear is responsible for causing damage to other vehicles.

Police warned residents to remove food from their vehicles to avoid enticing the bear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Newly planted marijuana plants at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Medical Marijuana...
Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights
Newgarden earns pole for IndyCar race at Road America
Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Home considered total loss following Beloit electrical fire