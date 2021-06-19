Advertisement

Brewers reinstate infielder Kolten Wong from injured list

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Second baseman Kolten Wong was reinstated from the 10-day injured list as part of a series of roster moves by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team also selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Zack Godley from their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.

Infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes and right-hander Eric Yardley were optioned to Nashville and infielder Jake Hager was designated for assignment.

