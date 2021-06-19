Advertisement

Cities with worst drivers: Madison ranked #16

(WCTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a report done by QuoteWizard, Madison is ranked 16th in the country for having the worst drivers.

Over two million car insurance data quotes from the 70 largest cities in the U.S. were evaluated in order to determine the 35 worst and 35 best drivers by city.

The following factors were taken into consideration:

  • Accidents
  • Speeding tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents were rated the best and cities with the most dangerous driving incidents were rated the worst.

