Dane County Farmers’ Market returns to Capitol Square Saturday

This Sept. 24, 2016 photo shows the Dane County Farmers&amp;rsquo; Market in Madison, Wis.,...
This Sept. 24, 2016 photo shows the Dane County Farmers&amp;rsquo; Market in Madison, Wis., which takes place Saturdays around the state Capitol building. The market features all kinds of locally grown produce along with many varieties of cheese and cheese curds. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers’ Market is returning to Capitol Square Saturday for the first time in over a year.

The market will run from 6:15 a.m. until 1:45 p.m., though organizers posted on Facebook that the best time to shop is early in order to allow for extra elbow room and better selections.

Visitors who are not vaccinated yet against COVID-19 are asked to wear a mask to the event.

The farmers’ market also stated that pets are not allowed at the market, other than service animals.

Metro Buses will also be detoured during the market and will run on the outer loop.

Market organizers announced two weeks ago that the event would be returning to Capitol Square after spending a year in the Alliant Energy Center parking lot.

