Advertisement

Home considered total loss following Beloit electrical fire

(The City of Beloit Fire Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Beloit is considered a total loss after an electrical fire started Friday evening.

The City of Beloit Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Forest Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., according to the City of Beloit Fire Department.

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

A home in the 2000 block of Forest Avenue was a total loss after a fire that started around 5pm yesterday. No one was...

Posted by City of Beloit Fire Department on Saturday, June 19, 2021

South Beloit, Town of Beloit, Brodhead Fire, Edgerton EMS and Footville Fire assisted Beloit Fire in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Much of northwestern Wisconsin under red flag warning
Man injured in Grant Co. attempted homicide
Woman critically injured in Janesville shooting
ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible on Father's Day