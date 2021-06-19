Home considered total loss following Beloit electrical fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Beloit is considered a total loss after an electrical fire started Friday evening.

The City of Beloit Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of Forest Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., according to the City of Beloit Fire Department.

Authorities say no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

South Beloit, Town of Beloit, Brodhead Fire, Edgerton EMS and Footville Fire assisted Beloit Fire in the incident.

