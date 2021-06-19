Man injured in Grant Co. attempted homicide

LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was injured following an attempted homicide at a bar in Livingston early Saturday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday about a possible shooting at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill in Livingston, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Once on the scene, deputies found a 34-year-old man lying outside of the door bleeding from wounds.

The injured man was transported by med flight to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say his condition is unknown as this time.

Later, deputies say they found the suspect, 52-year-old Todd Holder, at a home outside of Lancaster. Holder was arrested and booked into the Grant County jail, where he will await charges of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.

