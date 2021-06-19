Advertisement

Man injured in Grant Co. attempted homicide

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was injured following an attempted homicide at a bar in Livingston early Saturday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday about a possible shooting at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill in Livingston, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Once on the scene, deputies found a 34-year-old man lying outside of the door bleeding from wounds.

The injured man was transported by med flight to a hospital for treatment. Authorities say his condition is unknown as this time.

Later, deputies say they found the suspect, 52-year-old Todd Holder, at a home outside of Lancaster. Holder was arrested and booked into the Grant County jail, where he will await charges of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Woman critically injured in Janesville shooting
ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible on Father's Day
The memorial will honor the firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Madison fire department breaks ground on memorial
Madison firefighter memorial groundbreaking begins
Madison firefighter memorial groundbreaking begins