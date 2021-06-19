NBC15 celebrates their Favorite Dads for Father’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Father’s Day!

The NBC15 News Team is taking the time to thank their favorite dads Sunday. Here are messages from some news team members as to why they love their favorite dad:

Maria Lisignoli: “This is my dad Jim and I on Lake Superior in Duluth Minnesota, close to where my dad grew up. My dad has taught me the importance of working hard and treating people with respect. My dad and I share a love of reading, watching movies, and of course, discussing the news. I love you dad!”

Elizabeth Wadas: “My dad, John, taught me the value of hard work. He always puts his family first, and I am so grateful for him! I love you so much, Dad!”

James Parish: “Here’s a picture of my dad and I at Top Golf. My dad and I love watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns, fishing and golfing together. I have to give my dad a big shot out for either fixing or helping me fix everything that breaks in my home.”

John Stofflet: “Whether we’re spending time here in Madison or traveling together, it’s always fun to be with my kids, John Taylor & Kaia.

This picture with my Dad, John W. Stofflet, has always been my favorite, because my Dad was always there for me, and always had my back.”

Taylor Pomasl: “Mark is Taylor’s best friend! He’s had the best advice through financial troubles, moving, heartbreaks, you name it. One of the family’s best memories together is a family road trip taken to tour some of South Dakota and Montana’s state parks. What Mark doesn’t know is Taylor’s Father Day present is a chance to do it all over again.”

Brian Doogs: “Thanks Dad for all the fun times past, present, and future!”

Leigh Mills: “So thankful to hug my dad last weekend at our family reunion. It was the first time since Christmas of 2019! I love how active and healthy my dad is at the young age of 67! He loves to golf, downhill ski and cook and has been my role model and biggest cheerleader in life. I love you, Dad!”'

Erin Sullivan: “Kevin Sullivan has the biggest laugh and strongest heart of all the dads! I owe everything to him!”

Gabriella Rusk: “My dad, Gregg, is my favorite guy to talk sports with! He also has the best sense of humor, gives me great podcast recommendations, and loves to play trivia. Looking forward to the next time we get to cheer on the Cubbies at Wrigley!”

Caroline Peterson: “Happy Father’s Day to the best, most inspiring dad in the world! Nothing beats spending time with you- whether it’s a baseball game at Petco or Target Field, or just sitting at home talking about life. Your wisdom means everything to me! Love you to the moon and back.”

Elise Romas: “I don’t even know where to BEGIN. Obviously I LOVE my dad. He is my HERO and my voice of reason and my comfort when I’m sad. He is encouraging and supportive and always there when I need him.”

Brendan Johnson: “My Dad, Kevin, ROCKS because he’s the friendly 6′9″ giant. He’s the most easy-going and supportive guy you can know!”

Michelle Baik: “This is my dad— whom I admire and adore! Happy Father’s Day!”

Sanika Bhargaw: “My dad has always been on board with trying new things or exploring new places with me -- and will also take time off work to hang out even when we live thousands of miles apart.”

Gretchen Gerlach: “I love my dad because whether it’s a project at work, a training run for a marathon, a new song on the piano or raising two daughters… he puts his heart into everything he does. Happy Father’s day ❤️”

Shaina Nijhawan: “My Dad rocks because he is the most loving, supportive, and insightful person I know!”

Juliana Tornabene: “I am so thankful for my dad because he has always shown up. From high school volleyball tournaments to moving me into Madison over multiple weekends, he has always put me and our family first. Happy Father’s Day, I love you!”

Mike “Jocko” Jacques: “I have done a lot of cool things in my life, but being a dad is the best. I am grateful to be blessed with three beautiful children, who along with my wife, are my whole world.

My dad is the best. He has done so much for me and I am grateful that he’s still around so I can tell him how much I love him.”

Brittney Ermon: “My dad taught me at a young age that no dream is too big to achieve, and he kept me encouraged and supported me since Day 1! I wouldn’t be where I am today without him!”

