Nets, Bucks hope to avoid early exit in Game 7 on Saturday

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn’s blockbuster brought in James Harden. Milwaukee dealt for Jrue Holiday.

Both teams hoped their big trade was the one that would lead to a championship. One of them won’t even get halfway there.

The Nets and Bucks play Game 7 of their second-round series Saturday in Brooklyn, with the winner moving on to play for the Eastern Conference title and the loser falling well short of expectations.

The home team has won every game in the series. Brooklyn is 6-0 at home in the playoffs and 24-3 against East teams at Barclays Center this season.

