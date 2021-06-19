Advertisement

Newgarden earns pole for IndyCar race at Road America

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) - Josef Newgarden has earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America as he attempts to help Team Penske earn its first win of the season.

Newgarden had a fastest lap of 1 minute, 46.0186 seconds on a road course that extends just over 4 miles and features 14 turns. Colton Herta will join Newgarden on the front row. Jack Harvey will start third.

Team Penske drivers were three of the top six qualifiers. Will Power was fourth and Simon Pagenaud sixth.

This is the longest that Team Penske has gone without a win to start a season since 1999.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

Latest News

Newly planted marijuana plants at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Medical Marijuana...
Medical marijuana patients in Minnesota seek gun rights
Bandit responsible for vehicle break-ins is a black bear
Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Home considered total loss following Beloit electrical fire