Severe storms possible on Father’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. The southern half of the area will be under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather on Sunday. This is the area where the threat of severe weather be the greatest. The northern half of the area will be under a MARGINAL threat of severe weather, which is the lowest threat level. All types of severe weather will be possible on Sunday. The main threats will likely be damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

First Alert Weather Day - Sunday (NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Map - Sunday (NBC15)

Scattered rain showers and storms have developed along a cold front Saturday morning. These storms are NOT expected to reach severe limits. However, watch out for gusty winds, locally heavy rain and lightning. Any chance of rain and storms will likely come to an end by 8 a.m. this morning. Temperatures first thing Saturday morning will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

The best time to get outside with dad this Father’s Day weekend will be Saturday afternoon. This afternoon will be mostly sunny. The chance for a rain shower or storm will be gone by noon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s, which is just above normal for this time of year. With a cold front dropping south of the area, there will be a drop in the humidity this afternoon. Dew point temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s this afternoon.

Grilling Forecast - Saturday (NBC15)

Saturday night will be mild with increasing clouds. Lows will range from near 50 degrees well north of Madison to near 60 degrees along the WI-IL state line. Any chance of rain and storms will likely hold off until Sunday morning.

Father's Day Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

Father’s Day looks like it is going to be rainy and stormy at times. On Sunday, two rounds of rain and storms will impact the area. The first round of rain and storms will come through Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. The second round of rain and storms will come through late Sunday afternoon and evening, and it is this round of storms that will pose a threat of severe weather. A line of strong to severe storms will push from west to east across the area Sunday afternoon and evening. If the first round of rain and storms comes in a littler later or lingers longer than expected, then the threat of severe weather later in the day on Sunday could go down. How the first round of rain and storms develops and moves through the area will have an impact on how the second round of rain and storms evolve. Highs own Sunday will range from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Future Radar Sunday 8AM (NBC15)

Future Radar Sunday 12PM (NBC15)

Future Radar Sunday 4PM (NBC15)

Future Radar Sunday 8PM (NBC15)

Future Radar Monday 12AM (NBC15)

Locally heavy rain will be possible with the strongest storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Widespread rainfall totals Sunday into Sunday night will likely range from 0.5 - 1.5″. The heaviest rain will likely fall across the southern half of the area, which is from Madison down to the WI-IL state line.

Rainfall Potential Sunday - Sunday Night (NBC15)

A few rain showers and storms could linger into Monday morning. Much of the day will be dry, though. Monday will be a much cooler day. Highs on Monday will only be in the 60s.

Tuesday is looking like the pick day of the workweek. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will only be near 70 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

The middle and end of the workweek will be warmer and more active. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s Wednesday through Friday. More rain and storms will be possible the second half of the workweek.

