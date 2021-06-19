Stormy Sunday - Possible Severe Weather on Father’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Day has been issued for Sunday. Scattered showers & storms may pose a severe weather risk late in the day. High winds and hail are the two biggest risks. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but that chance is greater south of the State Line.

The next 12 hours appear calm for southern Wisconsin. The sky remains clear overnight with light winds. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s. Clouds roll in mid-late morning as remnants of an overnight system move into Wisconsin. Scattered showers and thunderstorms begin during this time. The severe risk with these storms appears low since daytime heating will not have taken place. This activity exits the area by the early afternoon.

The length of time between the two rounds of storms will dictate the severity of the evening batch. In order for severe weather to take place, instability needs to fester. If the showers/storms last too long, the overall severe risk for the area will diminish. Either way, another round of storms moves into south-central Wisconsin during the evening. These storms will pose a high wind and hail risk. Models indicate that the storms may join together in a line - increasing the wind risk for southern Wisconsin. Storms completely exit the region by 10-11 p.m.

Much cooler weather follows for early next week. Highs on Monday will only climb into the upper 60s. Sunshine persists through Tuesday. Morning lows may even drop into the 40s on this day! A passing disturbance may trigger a few scattered showers and storms early Wednesday morning. Highs will increase into the upper 70s by late week. Models still differ on the overall setup & timing, but another weather system will move into the Great Lakes region on Thursday/Friday. More scattered showers & storms appear likely. Highs will climb into the lower 80s.

