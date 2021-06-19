Advertisement

Strong To Severe Storms Return For Father’s Day

Keep an eye to the sky for any outdoor plans.
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday.
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As cleanup continues from the strong and severe storms Thursday night, all eyes focus on a new threat developing for Sunday. Those with outdoor plans should monitor the weather pattern closely and keep the NBC15 First Alert Weather App handy.

Isolated strong to severe storms possible on Father's Day.
Isolated strong to severe storms possible on Father's Day.(WMTV)

Bottom Line:

Multiple complexes of thunderstorms are projected to move through the area starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours. The primary threat will be strong damaging winds and flooding rainfall leading to localized flooding. The best threat looks to be across southern Wisconsin with just general storms expected by the time you reach central Wisconsin.

What has changed:

Confidence is growing that strong to severe storms will move through the area on Father’s Day. There remains some question on the timing and strength of the storms. With multiple rounds of storms, there also remains some question on how much available energy will be available after the initial round of rainfall.

Isolated showers and storms possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Keeping a closer eye on Sunday for a couple of rounds of active weather which brings the threat of strong and severe storms along with heavy rainfall. #StayTuned

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Friday, June 18, 2021

