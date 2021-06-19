Advertisement

Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a pickup truck has plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders.

Authorities say officers then chased down the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store.

Police say six cyclists have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix. The 35-year-old suspect also has been hospitalized in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting haven’t been released yet. Police say it happened after officers pursued the driver and tried to stop him.

