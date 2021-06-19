Advertisement

Woman critically injured in Janesville shooting

Police say a woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds near S. Ringold St.
(NBC15)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police are investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to Janesville PD, around 1:31 a.m. on Saturday morning officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Ringold Street. Police found a 58-year-old woman injured from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say she was transported to Mercy Hospital Trauma Center with life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that all those involved knew each other. According to police, there are no concerns for public safety in relation to this incident.

Police say all the parties involved in the shooting have been identified and are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.  

The shooting remains under investigation and further information will be released at a later time.  

Anyone who has information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.

