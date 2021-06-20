Sole driver in Deerfield crash transported to hospital

TOWNSHIP OF DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on London Rd. near Dalby Grifin Ln. in the Township of Deerfield Sunday evening.

One vehicle was involved in the incident and its sole passenger was transported to a hospital, according to Dane Co. Sherrif’s Office.

Dane Co. Dispatch said the call came in around 5:45 p.m. and several fire departments and EMS crews assisted the scene.

