Advertisement

Another victim dies from last week’s Chicago mass shooting

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a fifth person has died as a result of a mass shooting last week in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office pronounced the 25-year-old woman dead on Saturday.

Police say no arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting that left four dead and four others wounded at the time.

All had been shot in the head. Authorities say someone broke into the house and started shooting.

The home where the shooting occurred is owned by a Chicago police officer who is facing a lawsuit by the city that ordered him to provide more security at the home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Stoughton Rd.
Take 2: Spacewalking astronauts install new solar panel
A gun and police tape.
Family seeks 2nd chance at charging officer in man’s death
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas