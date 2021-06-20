Another victim dies from last week’s Chicago mass shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a fifth person has died as a result of a mass shooting last week in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office pronounced the 25-year-old woman dead on Saturday.

Police say no arrests have been made in the Tuesday morning shooting that left four dead and four others wounded at the time.

All had been shot in the head. Authorities say someone broke into the house and started shooting.

The home where the shooting occurred is owned by a Chicago police officer who is facing a lawsuit by the city that ordered him to provide more security at the home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.