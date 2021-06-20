Advertisement

Brothers set record crossing large gap in park on a highline

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Two brothers from San Francisco say they have set a record for the longest highline ever walked in both Yosemite National Park and California, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Earlier this month, they and a group of friends spent nearly a week stringing a single, 2,800-foot (853-meter)-long line from Taft Point west across a series of gulleys that plunge 1,600 feet (488 meters).

Highlining is high-altitude slacklining, in which a narrow strip of strong, nylon webbing - usually an inch wide and a few millimeters thick - is strung between two anchor points and serves as a kind of balance beam.

