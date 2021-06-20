Bucks fends off Nets in thrilling OT win to reach Eastern Conference Finals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back to in the Eastern Conference Finals after a 115-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Giannis finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds while Khris Middleton followed up with 23 points of his own hitting big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter and overtime after struggling for much of the night.

Khris Middleton with a BIG shot 🥶 pic.twitter.com/FGhdtam6dy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

Jrue Holiday was made just two of his 17 field goal attempts until nailing a three with 5:22 remaining in the game to put Milwaukee down just two. The first-year Bucks guard finished the night with 13 points on five made shot and two threes.

The win did not come easy as Kevin Durant hit a two around jumper over PJ Tucker to tie the game at 109 with one second left.

Giannis Antetokounmpo



"At the end of the day we worked extremely hard our whole lives for this moment. So I wanted everyone to cherish this moment because we are built for this."#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/ZCeRIkYQum — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 20, 2021

No one on planet Earth like Kevin Durant. Simple as that. pic.twitter.com/EzzTdqA1sY — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 20, 2021

Brooklyn scored the first points of overtime to take a 111-109 lead but would be held scoreless the remaining 4:38 of extra time as the Bucks earned their second trip to the ECF in three years.

Milwaukee awaits the winner of Philadelphia and Atlanta who play game seven of their series on Sunday night at 7 PM central time.

