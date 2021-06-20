Advertisement

Bucks fends off Nets in thrilling OT win to reach Eastern Conference Finals

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a shot as Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton...
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a shot as Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) and Jrue Holiday (21) talk to their bench during overtime of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By George Balekji
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back to in the Eastern Conference Finals after a 115-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Giannis finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds while Khris Middleton followed up with 23 points of his own hitting big shot after big shot in the fourth quarter and overtime after struggling for much of the night.

Jrue Holiday was made just two of his 17 field goal attempts until nailing a three with 5:22 remaining in the game to put Milwaukee down just two. The first-year Bucks guard finished the night with 13 points on five made shot and two threes.

The win did not come easy as Kevin Durant hit a two around jumper over PJ Tucker to tie the game at 109 with one second left.

Brooklyn scored the first points of overtime to take a 111-109 lead but would be held scoreless the remaining 4:38 of extra time as the Bucks earned their second trip to the ECF in three years.

Milwaukee awaits the winner of Philadelphia and Atlanta who play game seven of their series on Sunday night at 7 PM central time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

WIAA girl’s soccer sectional championship Saturday
(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Brewers reinstate infielder Kolten Wong from injured list
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nets, Bucks hope to avoid early exit in Game 7 on Saturday
10 current, former UW Badgers compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials