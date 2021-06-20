DeForest’s Michaels makes Father’s Day memory with his dad by hitting homerun at College World Series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - DeForest native Logan Michaels stepped up to the plate in his first College World Series appearance with his father, Jeff watching in the stands on Sunday.

Then Michaels took a 2-1 pitch and sent it over the left field wall in the top of the third for his first home run of the season, giving UVA a 1-0 lead.

What a time for your first HR of the season!!!



Logan Michaels puts UVA up 1-0! #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/1GyZ8iilwS — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 20, 2021

A special gift on father’s day for Jeff Michaels to witness, but even more special as Jeff was diagnosed with life-threatening pancreatic cancer in 2018.

What a Day! Love you dad! So happy he was able to be here in Omaha🙏🏼 Go Hoos https://t.co/X0TLAhZ3fK — Logan Michaels (@loganmich121) June 20, 2021

“When I hit that home run, I just instantly thought about him.” Said an emotional Logan Michaels after the game during a postgame interview with ESPN.

“Just emotional, everything he’s done for me from when I was a little kid to this point. For him to be here and watch me hit my first home run this year at the College World Series it’s really special.”

Logan Michaels gets emotional sharing his feelings about his father witnessing his 1st home run of the season in the College World Series on Father’s Day. #CWS x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/a7rqu7uEgB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 20, 2021

Jeff’s reaction was priceless as he lifted his hands above his head and roared in excitement for his son hitting a home run on college baseball’s biggest stage.

Logan, who transferred to Virginia from Madison College, finished the day with three hits, two RBI and that amazing home run as Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0.

Jeff finished the day with the home run ball and witnessing his son achieve something he may have never thought he’d ever be able to see in-person three years ago.

Virginia's Logan Michaels hit his first home run of the season on Father's Day.



His dad, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, got to witness it in person 🧡



(via @NCAACWS) pic.twitter.com/TYuVYcpHoo — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 20, 2021

