Advertisement

Feds: Man suspected of stealing at least 63 golf carts

Golf cart
(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Federal authorities have charged a Minnesota man with transportation of stolen vehicles in what they say was a litany of golf cart thefts.

An FBI affidavit filed in North Dakota this week says the man is suspected of stealing at least 63 carts in at least seven states, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin in recent years.

KVRR reports the man was arrested June 11 in Georgia while trying to steal golf carts in a city there.

An attorney who represented the man at an initial appearance in that state didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

Sunday's Severe Weather Risk
Dodging storms for Father's Day
Northwestern Wisconsin placed under red flag fire warning
The San Damiano property, now owned by the City of Monona, overlooks Lake Monona.
Monona gets to work preserving San Damiano property
Police tape.
7-year-old Dallas girl stabbed over 30 times; mother arrested