Motorcyclist dies after crash on Stoughton Rd.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old male motorcyclist died after a crash on N. Stoughton Rd. near Pierstorff St. in Madison Saturday night.

A passer-by called emergency services around 9:40 p.m. to report someone down on the side of the roadway, according to an incident report.

MPD and MFD said they provided lifesaving efforts to the motorcyclist, but the rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

It currently appears as though no other vehicles were involved in the incident, though the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. Gregory Sosoka.

