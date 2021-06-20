Advertisement

Oregon suspect forced woman to drive him 2K miles

By Associated Press
NORTH BEND, Oregon (AP) - Authorities say a man sought in the killings of his father and two other people in a small Oregon city forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles in her car to Wisconsin, where he turned himself in.

Police said Sunday that Oen Evan Nicholson approached Laura Johnson after she returned to her parking spot during her lunch break on Friday in Springfield, Oregon, and forced her to drive him north.

Authorities were notified Sunday morning that Nicholson had turned himself in to police in Milwaukee.

Police say Johnson wasn’t harmed.

It’s not known if Nicholson has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

