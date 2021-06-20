Police investigate fatal shooting in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Appleton.

At 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 2800 block of E. Newberry Street for the report of a suspicious person.

Another 911 call came reporting an “unknown male had broken into a neighboring residence.” Police received reports of the unknown male yelling outside the scene of the shooting. Police were then notified a gun had been fired.

Police arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound. The male was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

No residents of the home were injured.

Appleton Police Captain Mike Frisch tells Action 2 News it appears the person who was shot forced his way into this home. The residents were in the bedroom with the door locked when the alleged intruder came inside the home.

Frisch says there’s no indication that the intruder and residents knew each other prior to the incident.

“Appleton Police are not looking for any suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” police say.

No names were released. Frisch says detectives are still conducting interviews with the people involved in the case.

The department says more information will be released Monday.

