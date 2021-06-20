Advertisement

Russia’s ambassador heads back to US after recall

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s ambassador is returning to the United States three months after being recalled as tensions rose between Moscow and Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed at their summit in Geneva last week on the return of Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov and U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who left for the U.S. in April.

Antonov on Sunday boarded an Aeroflot flight to New York and then was to travel to Washington. No date for Sullivan’s return has been announced.

Antonov was called home after a Biden TV interview in which he said Putin was a killer; Russian officials then suggested Sullivan should leave.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

The 2020 summer Olympic games has been postponed to 2021.
Tokyo: Olympics like no other with Olympic Village to match
Brothers set record crossing large gap in park on a highline
STORMY FATHER’S DAY - Threat of severe weather on Sunday
WIAA girl’s soccer sectional championship Saturday