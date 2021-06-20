Silver Alert issued for missing Appleton man
Updated: 7 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Appleton Police Dept. has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.
Paul Siket went on a routine walk with his dog, Jack, near Appleton East High School around 2:30 p.m. and has not returned, according to the department’s Facebook post.
Police said Siket was last seen wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt with stripes and a black and white hat.
He’s white, has blue eyes and is balding.
Contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 with any information.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.