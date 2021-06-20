Silver Alert issued for missing Appleton man

APPLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Appleton Police Dept. has issued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Paul Siket went on a routine walk with his dog, Jack, near Appleton East High School around 2:30 p.m. and has not returned, according to the department’s Facebook post.

Paul Siket's dog, Jack, was last seen with him. (Appleton Police Dept.)

Police said Siket was last seen wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt with stripes and a black and white hat.

He’s white, has blue eyes and is balding.

Contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 with any information.

