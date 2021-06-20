STORMY FATHER’S DAY - Threat of severe weather on Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will impact the southern Wisconsin on Father’s Day. The greater threat of severe will come with the second round of storms. There will be a greater potential for severe storms late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. The timing of the strongest storms will be between 4 p.m. Sunday and 12 a.m. Monday. Even though all types of severe weather will be possible, the main threat will be strong to damaging winds.

First Alert Weather Day - Sunday (NBC15)

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Sunday (NBC15)

The first round of rain and storms will impact the area late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. With a lack of instability, or storm fuel, in the atmosphere, the threat of strong storms with this first round of rain will likely remain very low. If a stronger storm develops, it will likely be towards the WI-IL state line. This is where there could be enough instability in the atmosphere to support a stronger storm.

Future Radar Sunday 12PM (NBC15)

Potential Storm Energy Sunday 12PM (NBC15)

The second round of rain and storms will impact the area late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. A line of strong to severe will likely develop along a cold front Sunday evening and push from west to east across the area. The threat of severe weather Sunday evening will depend on how the first round of rain and storms evolves. The threat of severe weather could go down if the rain and clouds linger into the late afternoon or evening. On the other hand, if the first round of rain and storms moves through the area quicker than expected then the threat of severe weather could increase. Right now, it does look like the atmosphere will recover just enough to support a SLIGHT threat of severe weather, which is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

Future Radar Sunday 8PM (NBC15)

Potential Storm Energy Sunday 6PM (NBC15)

The greatest threat of severe weather will likely setup just south of the area across northern IL Sunday afternoon and evening. This is where there is an ENHANCED threat of severe weather, which is 3 out of the 5 on the severe weather scale.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Sunday (NBC15)

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible as well. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.25-0.75″. Locally higher amounts will be possible. The heaviest rainfall will likely develop near or just along the WI-IL state line.

Rainfall Potential Sunday - Sunday Night (NBC15)

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. The air will be more on the muggy side today. Expect dew point temperatures to be in the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday's Planner (NBC15)

A cold front will move through the area overnight. This front will knock our temperatures and dew point temperatures down. The start of the workweek is going to be cool, especially for this time of year. Highs on Monday will only be in the 60s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is near 80 degrees. Monday is also going to be breezy with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Monday night is going to be a chilly summer night. Lows will drop into the upper 40s area wide.

Temperatures will start to rebound on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near or just above 70 degrees. Expect a lot of sunshine on Tuesday.

The second half of the workweek will be more seasonable and active. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Plus, there are going to be multiple chances of rain and storms. Hopefully, there will be a big dent in the rainfall deficit by the start of next weekend.

