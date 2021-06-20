Advertisement

Strong Storms Possible Tonight

A line of storms will arrive in southern Wisconsin this evening. High winds and hail are the primary concerns with these storms.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WMTV-TV)
By Brendan Johnson
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A FIRST ALERT DAY remains for the rest of Sunday. As of Sunday afternoon, strong storms had developed in southern Minnesota and were moving East. However, extra cloud cover from earlier showers in southern Wisconsin may hinder severe chances tonight.

A line of storms was seen in southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. If it can maintain its...
A line of storms was seen in southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. If it can maintain its strength, the line will reach Madison by 9 p.m.(WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s throughout the region thanks to cloud cover and rain. That has offset the instability in the atmosphere - making it much lower than what models had predicted just yesterday. An area of clearing had destabilized the atmosphere over southern MN and northern IA. Strong and severe storms were forming a line and moving towards southern Wisconsin.

A Slight risk has been expanded for western Wisconsin. Strong and severe storms are possible in...
A Slight risk has been expanded for western Wisconsin. Strong and severe storms are possible in a line this evening.(WMTV NBC15)

The line of storms will reach the Mississippi River around 7 p.m. (a bit earlier farther North). The strongest storms in the line have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. However, that chance is greater in Illinois and along the State Line. Storms will reach Madison by 8:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Storms clear the area by midnight leaving gusty NW winds in their wake. The cooler air will settle in for Monday - dropping temperatures into the mid and upper 60s. Sunshine will break out after clouds depart. Tuesday morning lows could fall into the mid and upper 40s area-wide! Highs rebound through the 70s mid-week. A passing wave may generate some showers on Wednesday.

Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s early next week.
Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s early next week.(WMTV NBC15)

The next major system arrives Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers and storms appear likely during this period. Temperatures will increase into the lower 80s given southerly winds & added moisture. Highs remain near average heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

STORMY FATHER’S DAY - Threat of severe weather on Sunday
First Alert Weather
Father’s Day is a FIRST ALERT DAY
ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible on Father's Day
The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee has finished its work on the state’s next...
Wisconsin Republicans insert $3.3 billion tax cut in budget