Tokyo: Olympics like no other with Olympic Village to match

TOKYO (AP) - The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics will be like no other when they open on July 23. And they’ll have an idiosyncratic Olympic Village to match.

This can be seen in the aptly named “Fever Clinic,” a prefabricated complex of isolation rooms inside the sprawling village on Tokyo Bay. The clinic is where PCR tests will be given to athletes or staff suspected of carrying COVID-19. This is the spot nobody will want to visit.

The village opens on July 13 with 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes expected to attend.

The village consists of 21 residential towers varying from 14 to 18 floors with a total of 3,600 rooms. They’re equipped with 18,000 beds, famously with disposable cardboard frames and spartan furnishings.

