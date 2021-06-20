Advertisement

Tokyo: Olympics like no other with Olympic Village to match

The 2020 summer Olympic games has been postponed to 2021.
The 2020 summer Olympic games has been postponed to 2021.(NBC)
By Associated Press
Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics will be like no other when they open on July 23. And they’ll have an idiosyncratic Olympic Village to match.

This can be seen in the aptly named “Fever Clinic,” a prefabricated complex of isolation rooms inside the sprawling village on Tokyo Bay. The clinic is where PCR tests will be given to athletes or staff suspected of carrying COVID-19. This is the spot nobody will want to visit.

The village opens on July 13 with 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes expected to attend.

The village consists of 21 residential towers varying from 14 to 18 floors with a total of 3,600 rooms. They’re equipped with 18,000 beds, famously with disposable cardboard frames and spartan furnishings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

American Flag (Photo)
Russia’s ambassador heads back to US after recall
Brothers set record crossing large gap in park on a highline
STORMY FATHER’S DAY - Threat of severe weather on Sunday
WIAA girl’s soccer sectional championship Saturday