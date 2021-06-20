Advertisement

WIAA girl’s soccer sectional championship Saturday

By George Balekji
Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WIAA girl’s soccer Sectional Championship Saturday made its return to the pitch as teams punched their tickets back to State.

McFarland defeated Belleville/New Glarus 4-0 in the Division 3 Section 3 championship thanks to two first half goals from Stella Blau and Jaelyn White for their first state championship berth since 2008.

In Division 2 Section 3, Oregon beat Waukesha West 2-1 in overtime for the Panthers fifth straight state berth as they seek to defend their 2019 state title.

Sauk Prairie girl’s soccer earned their first state berth since 1999 with a 3-0 win over River Falls for the Division 2 Section 2 crown.

In Division 1 Section 3 Madison West fell to Kettle Moraine 3-0 as the Regents finished their season with a 7-2-1 record.

