Advertisement

45-year-old Juneau woman killed in vehicle crash with semi truck

(AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHIPPUN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 45-year-old Juneau woman was killed Monday afternoon after a crash in Dodge County, authorities say.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office report, they received a call around 12:40 p.m. about a pickup truck and semi truck crash at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Town Road MM in the Township of Ashippun.

Authorities’ initial investigation indicates the pickup truck driver, who was the 45-year-old woman, was going westbound on Town Road MM, allegedly did not yield at a stop sign and then was struck by the semi truck driving southbound.

Both vehicles then entered a ditch, police stated, and struck a power pole with live wires. The wires fell on both vehicles and the sheriff’s office added there may have been some power outages due to this.

The 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated. The driver and passenger of the semi truck, two men ages 21 and 22 from Canada, were uninjured.

Police are investigating other possible factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Western Lakes EMS, Ashippun Fire Department, the sheriff’s office crash investigation team, chaplains from the sheriff’s office, Dodge County Emergency Management, Dodge County Highway Department, DCERT, and WE Energies.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Events coming back to downtown Madison gave Wonderstate Coffee it's best day of revenue since...
In-person events boost business in downtown Madison
File Image
Restaurants navigate growing worker shortage
Bringing life to downtown Madison
Class action lawsuit against Chemtool 6.21
Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire
The federally-funded program provides breakfast, lunch and snacks to kids who rely on free...
MMSD rolls out Summer Food Service Program