45-year-old Juneau woman killed in vehicle crash with semi truck

ASHIPPUN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 45-year-old Juneau woman was killed Monday afternoon after a crash in Dodge County, authorities say.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office report, they received a call around 12:40 p.m. about a pickup truck and semi truck crash at the intersection of State Highway 67 and Town Road MM in the Township of Ashippun.

Authorities’ initial investigation indicates the pickup truck driver, who was the 45-year-old woman, was going westbound on Town Road MM, allegedly did not yield at a stop sign and then was struck by the semi truck driving southbound.

Both vehicles then entered a ditch, police stated, and struck a power pole with live wires. The wires fell on both vehicles and the sheriff’s office added there may have been some power outages due to this.

The 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office stated. The driver and passenger of the semi truck, two men ages 21 and 22 from Canada, were uninjured.

Police are investigating other possible factors in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Western Lakes EMS, Ashippun Fire Department, the sheriff’s office crash investigation team, chaplains from the sheriff’s office, Dodge County Emergency Management, Dodge County Highway Department, DCERT, and WE Energies.

