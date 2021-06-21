Applications are up for UW System universities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New fall freshman applications for University of Wisconsin System universities are up by about 30% compared to the last two years.

University Relations reported that applications by Wisconsin residents, first-generation students, and underrepresented minorities have also increased.

The UW system said they’ve simplified the application process over the last 15 months by waiving application fees, creating a new electronic application, allowing students to use one application for multiple universities and suspending the ACT requirement.

The pandemic was a limiting factor during last year’s enrollment, which decreased by 1.7% in 2020. The national enrollment decline was 4% for public institutions, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

“While the pandemic challenged us all, students are primed to get back to campus this fall, and we want them to know that we are ready as ever to help them achieve their education goals,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said.

While not all applicants will enroll, the increase is a positive sign about first-year enrollments.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.