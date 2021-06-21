Advertisement

Beloit PD searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Beloit Police Dept. are attempting to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.
Beloit Police Dept. are attempting to locate 12-year-old Drake Moore.(Beloit Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy Monday afternoon.

The department posted on its Facebook page that officers were searching for Drake Moore, who police say is listed as a runaway.

Moore was last seen around 1:45 p.m. near the 300 block of Kenwood.

He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans, police report.

Anyone who sees Moore should call 757-2244.

Beloit we are in need of your help. We are attempting to locate 12 year old Drake Moore. He is listed as a runaway...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Sun Prairie city attorney on leave, facing 3 gun-related charges
Monona Community Festival, fireworks coming back
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
COVID-19 vaccines administered falls to lowest weekly level since Dec.
Applications are up for UW System universities