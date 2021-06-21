Advertisement

Blackhawk Technical College vaccine clinic to ramp down operations

(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Vanessa Reza
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health has announced new hours for the vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College as they ramp down operations.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin’s Department of Health services announced it would begin ramping down operations at community based vaccine clinics across the state.

The vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College will reduce their hours beginning this week.

The schedule for the week of Monday, June 21 is:

Tuesday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Wednesday CLOSED

Thursday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Friday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

BBB warns of scam psychics on social media
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
Boys & Girls Clubs receive $5M Pleasant T. Rowland grant
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Barbara Wilson Silver Alert
86-year-old woman, son missing from Price County found safe