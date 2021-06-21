Boys & Girls Clubs receive $5M Pleasant T. Rowland grant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (The Club) has been awarded a $5M grant from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.

The Club will use the grant to support its Regional Workforce and Entrepreneurship Center scheduled to open summer 2022 in Fitchburg, according to a release.

The center is part of The Club’s $35M capital campaign, a five-year plan to create funds for the Center as well as other educational programs.

“This amazing gift from Pleasant Rowland will anchor the impact of Boys & Girls Clubs and will create opportunities for so many young people in our community,” Michael Johnson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County said.

The funds will be used to cover the cost of ongoing expenses and provide life skills and technical training to prepare participants for jobs as plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, carpenters, etc.

If you are interested in supporting the Regional Workforce and Entrepreneurship Center, visit www.BGCDC.org/donate.

