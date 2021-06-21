Cool Summer Night - Temperatures drop into the 40s Monday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday is first full day of summer, but it is not going to feel like it. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 60s. Most places won’t touch 70 degrees Monday afternoon. Keep in mind, the average high in Madison for this time of year is 80 degrees. The air is also going to be very dry. Dew point temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s, so it is going to feel very comfortable outside from a humidity standpoint. Monday afternoon is also going to be breezy with a northwest wind at around 15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Today will be a great day to turn off the A/C and open your windows.

A ‘Sweater Weather Alert’ will likely need to be issued for Monday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s area wide Monday night into Tuesday morning. The average low for this time of year is 59 degrees. With high pressure building into the area, Monday night will be mostly clear and quiet. The mostly clear and quiet conditions will allow temperatures to tumble this evening and overnight.

Low Temperatures - Monday Night (NBC15)

Tuesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Expect a lot of sunshine and high temperatures near or just above 70 degrees. Despite the sunshine it is going to be another cool June day. Tuesday will likely be a dry day. Our next chance of rain will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered rain showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night. Strong to severe storms are not expected during Tuesday night.

Tuesday's Planner (NBC15)

A few rain showers and storms will linger into Wednesday morning. Any chance of a rain shower or storm will likely be gone by the afternoon. Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Temperatures on Wednesday will be more seasonable for this time of year. Highs will be on either side of 80 degrees.

Rain & Storm Chances - Madison (NBC15)

The end of the workweek will be wetter. Rain showers and storms will be likely Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. It looks like there will be a BIG dent in the drought and rainfall deficit by the start of the weekend. Despite the clouds and rain, highs Thursday and Friday will still be near 80 degrees.

Rainfall Potential Through Friday (NBC15)

The widespread rain and thunderstorm activity will likely wrap up for the start of the weekend. There will just be a slight chance of rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs on both days will be in the upper 70s or lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.