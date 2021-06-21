Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures for the Next Couple Days

High today will only reach the middle 60s.
By Charlie Shortino
Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny skies and cool temperatures are expected over the next couple days. Canadian high pressure will be building in from the northwest today. The ridge will bring much drier and more stable air to the state. Highs today will be in the middle 60s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 70s. We will see a bit of a warming trend through the middle of the week as wind shifts to southwesterly. Highs by Wednesday and Thursday will be back in the 80s. We will also see increasing chances of rain later this week. Rain will be likely both Thursday and Friday afternoon. Quieter weather will is expected during the weekend with sunshine and only slight chances of precipitation.

Cool temperatures today and tomorrow will give way to warmer conditions and increasing rain...
Cool temperatures today and tomorrow will give way to warmer conditions and increasing rain chances later this week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cool. High 66. Wind: Northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 73.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High 80s.

