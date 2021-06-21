Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine required in fall for University of Illinois students on campus

Guidelines for faculty and staff were still being developed and will be announced later in the summer, according to the university.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 3 hours ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - The University of Illinois will require students who plan to study in person at any of its three campuses this fall to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an announcement Monday.

“This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants,” university leaders wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff.

There are no plans requiring faculty or staff to vaccinate at this time, but that those who aren’t fully inoculated must wear face coverings and participate in surveillance testing. You can find more information here.

Anyone planning to study remotely will be exempt from the vaccination requirement, the university said. U. of I., the largest university network in the state, enrolled more than 90,000 students last year.

