COVID-19 vaccines administered falls to lowest weekly level since Dec.

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Wisconsinites last week was the fewest reported since December of 2020, state health officials report Monday.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 71,965 COVID-19 shots were given out during the week of June 6. You would have to go back to the week of December 27, 2020 to find a lower number, which is 43,704. The week of Dec. 27 was also just the third week of vaccinations in the state.

The number of shots administered to Wisconsin residents weekly has been on a downward trend since the week of April 11, with the only outlier being the week of June 6 when the total number of shots had increased from the previous week.

So far this week, 524 vaccines have been administered out of the 5.3 million to date.

Other groups to note:

  • About 49.6% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 45.3% of residents have completed their vaccination series.
  • The 12-15 age group in Dane County is fewer than one percent point away from passing the 18-24 group in terms of having at least one dose.

Hospitalizations going down in Wisconsin

DHS’ dashboard also indicates the number of patients admitted to hospitals or ICUs with COVID-19 is decreasing.

In the last update of the number of hospitalizations, health officials reported the seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations was at 139 patients.

DHS also confirmed 23 cases of COVID-19, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 74 cases.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths added on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

