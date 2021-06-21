Advertisement

Electric vehicle fast charger hub to open in downtown Madison

The hub will be located at East Washington Ave. and South Livingston St.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is beginning construction for a new electric vehicle (EV) fast charging hub.

The hub will be located at East Washington Ave. and South Livingston St., the heart of the city’s Capitol East District, a release said.

“Our new fast charging hub will provide convenient EV charging—powered by renewable energy—for nearby apartment and condo dwellers and single-family households, commuters, taxi and ridesharing services as well as EV fleet vehicles that travel a gateway to our capital city,” Debbie Branson, MGE Manager of Electrification said.

The charger hub will feature eight stalls and high-speed chargers with power levels up to 350 kilowatts.

According to MGE, the chargers will support EV’s with even larger batteries and longer driving ranges in the future, as well as EV models with smaller batteries. Tesla will also install eight Superchargers.

Charger installation will continue into the fall.

