Fiserv Forum looking for not-for-profit concession workers
A percentage of the sales at concession stands will be donated to the not-for-profit
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, (WMTV) - Fiserv Forum is seeking not-for-profit staff members to volunteer at concession stands during the Bucks playoffs games.
The gig would begin with Game 1 this Wednesday and continue through potential future playoff games this season.
A percentage of sales at designated concession stands will be donated to the not-for-profit.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Doug Carstens (dcarstens@levyrestaurants.com), (414) 918-3917 and Cecil McGrew (cmcgrew@levyrestaurants.com), (414) 918-3949.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.