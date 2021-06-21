Fiserv Forum looking for not-for-profit concession workers

MILWAUKEE, (WMTV) - Fiserv Forum is seeking not-for-profit staff members to volunteer at concession stands during the Bucks playoffs games.

The gig would begin with Game 1 this Wednesday and continue through potential future playoff games this season.

A percentage of sales at designated concession stands will be donated to the not-for-profit.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Doug Carstens (dcarstens@levyrestaurants.com), (414) 918-3917 and Cecil McGrew (cmcgrew@levyrestaurants.com), (414) 918-3949.

