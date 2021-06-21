Advertisement

Flags to fly at half staff for late former State Rep. Ann Hraychuck

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half staff Tuesday to honor the late former state representative Ann Hraychuck, Gov. Tony Evers ordered Monday.

“By all accounts, Ann Hraychuck was a kind, compassionate, and dynamic person, deeply committed to her family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors,” said Gov. Evers. “Her loss will surely leave a hole in her community and in the hearts of those who knew her.”

Hraychuck passed away on June 6 at the age of 69.

Gov. Tony Evers noted she was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2006, serving two terms as the representative for Wisconsin’s 28th Assembly District. She was also the first woman elected to serve that district and was the Majority Caucus Secretary.

The governor also recalled that prior to serving for the Assembly, Hraychuck was the Polk County sheriff from 2001- 2006 during a 32-year career at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

She was also the first woman to be elected president of the Polk County Sportsmen’s Club, where Evers added she was an “avid” hunter and angler.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I offer my deepest condolences to her husband, David, her entire family and loved ones, and the Polk County community,” said Evers.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Money
Hospitality group raises minimum wage, eliminates tipping
Photo: GoFundMe page
Judge delays charging decision for Wisconsin officer
Rainfall Update - BIG dent in the rainfall deficit coming later this week
New details released in Sparta homicide