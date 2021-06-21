Advertisement

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man survives after being shot next to two children in the Bronx

By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONX, N.Y. (CNN) – The NYPD is looking for suspects in a brazen daylight shooting in the Bronx that was caught on security cameras Thursday evening.

A 24-year-old man who appeared to be running from a gunman fell, knocking down two children.

While on the ground, the gunman proceeds to shoot the man in the back and both of his legs.

No bullets hit the children, a 10-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, and they did not require hospitalization.

The gunman reportedly joined an accomplice and got away on a scooter.

New York Police are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.

The man who was shot is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison resident won a $1.3 million payout after putting in a $3 bet at Ho-Chunk Gaming...
Madison casino guest hits huge million-dollar payout on $3 bet
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Near northbound US 51 NB, June 16
8-year-old dies after I-39/90 rollover crash near Stoughton
(Source: Gray Media)
Adult, congenital syphilis cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Nearly 3,000 businesses were promised money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, but a...
Small businesses left without federal funds after court order

Latest News

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
Boys & Girls Clubs receive $5M Pleasant T. Rowland grant
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
An aerial view shows widespread damage to homes in suburban Chicago.
Aerial view: Chicago-area tornado damage