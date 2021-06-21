Middleton camp teaches teens about careers in construction

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teenagers strapped on hard hats Monday in Middleton to learn more about construction careers.

J.H. Findorff & Son put on a Construction Camp for teenagers ages 13-18 Monday at Middleton High School in order to give them a hands-on experience in exploring careers in the construction industry.

Instructors like technology, education and engineering teacher Matt Vande say it’s a good way for students to figure out what they like and don’t like in a job.

“What we’re seeing is that there’s such a need for them, the workforce is getting older and we need young people to fill these kinds of jobs and there’s an immense number of jobs that can be filled with these young students,” said Vande.

Findorff has put on this camp for the last four years, not including 2020 due to COVID-19.

Matt Premo, Findorff’s Senior Project Manager, stated the company was “thrilled” to partner with the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, Pieper Electric and North American Mechanical Inc. to hold the four half-day sessions.

“Our hope is to get students interested in skilled trades while also teaching life lessons,” said Premo.

The company partnered with the district to hold the camp, which runs through Thursday.

