Monona Community Festival, fireworks coming back

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Monday that the Monona Community Festival and fireworks show will be back and better than ever.

The events will take place from July 2-4 in Winnequah Park, with festival president Eric Redding describing the event as “even bigger than before.”

“To celebrate the return of the event, and a return to some level of normality, we will have the largest fireworks display in Madison on July 4th,” stated Redding.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:20 p.m. on July 4, with fireworks being launched between the Monona Pool and Winnequah School. Viewers are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs, as seating is first come first serve. The festival and fireworks show are free for all to attend.

Organizers noted the Monsters of Monona Strongman Competition is a new addition this year to the festival, where over 50 people will compete to test their strength and endurance.

Free live music each night, over a dozen beer and wine options in the beer garden, and the art fair will all be coming back to the festival. Attendees can also enjoy various food carts, carnival rides and performances.

The Wisconsin Wife Carry Championship will also make a return, as well as the Keg Toss Throwdown.

