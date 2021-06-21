New details released in Sparta homicide

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - New details released from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reveal those involved in a Town of Sparta homicide.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’ Office, 36-year-old Thomas W. Aspseter attacked 87-year-old Bernard Waite, 76-year-old Michael Waite and 73-year-old Maragaret Waite with an axe before turning a gun on himself.

An updated release indicates Aspseter used to live with Bernard and his wife, who is Aspseter’s grandmother. Investigators say Bernard was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being away for the weekend, the Waites returned to find Aspseter had returned and broken into the home. After being told to leave, the attack ensued, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Michael is still hospitalized, while Margaret has been treated for her injuries and released.

Aspseter was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, and three counts of Aggravated Battery with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

